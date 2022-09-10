Alabama football’s insane streak not seen since 1936 continues after narrow win over Texas

Alabama football is 2-0 in the 2022 season after narrowly beating Texas. They held on for the win by a score of 20-19 thanks to Bryce Young’s magic to keep the Crimson Tide going in the fourth quarter, allowing Will Reichard to kick the game-winning field goal.

With the Crimson Tide taking the win over the Big 12 squad, they extended their winning streak against non-conference teams in the regular season to 54 wins. That is the longest streak in the entire AP Poll era, which goes back over 85 years, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It’s a stat that showcases the utter dominance of Saban’s program that stretches 16 seasons now.

Alabama has an active streak of 54 consecutive non-conference regular season games without a defeat (last loss coming back in 2007). That streak is the longest of its kind in the AP Poll Era (since 1936). pic.twitter.com/N7uvfQlAWf — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 10, 2022

The last time Alabama football lost such a game was to Louisiana-Monroe (who they coincidentally play next week) in Saban’s first year at the helm. From Greg McElroy to A.J. McCarron to Jalen Hurts to Tua Tagovailoa to Mac Jones to Young, the Crimson Tide have held their own against non-SEC schools.

Louisiana-Monroe and Austin Peay are other non-SEC opponents that Alabam faces during the 2022 regular season. Saban and company are expected to be one of the most dominant teams in the sport, though they will surely face tons of doubt after the performance today.

Although the Tide are now 2-0, narrowly beating an unranked opponent could push Alabama football out of its top spot in the AP Poll. Even if it does, the program’s incredible run of dominance outside of the SEC will remain intact.