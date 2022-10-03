Kevin Durant’s Twitter like shows Kyrie Irving defense after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s harsh criticism

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar went scorched earth on Kyrie Irving in his latest Substack but it appears Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is coming to the defense of his teammate. Well, not exactly, but if his Twitter likes are any indication, that could be the case.

KD liked this tweet, which low-key clowned Kareem for his Kyrie rant, throwing it back to his playings days where the Hall of Famer got elbowed in the gut and then threw a right hook in his opponents’ face:

Kareem: “Kyrie Irving should reconsider his behavior because young people look up

to him.” Also Kareem: pic.twitter.com/sKZS18O0IO — JPW (@JWepp) October 3, 2022

In case you missed it, Kareem basically criticized Irving for failing to set a good example for all the young kids that look up to him, saying he’s putting all athletes who try to make a difference in a bad light:

“Kyrie Irving would be dismissed as a comical buffoon if it weren’t for his influence over young people who look up to athletes. When I look at some of the athletes who have used their status to actually improve society—Colin Kaepernick, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Bill Russel, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe, and more—it becomes clear how much Irving has tarnished the reputations of all athletes who strive to be seen as more than dumb jocks.”

It’s premature to say Kevin Durant is totally on Kyrie’s side. But, he clearly found that video comical. Abdul-Jabbar has a very valid point, though. From Irving’s lengthy absences from the Nets over the last couple of years to his refusal of the COVID-19 vaccine, he’s always got drama around him. Maybe that’ll finally change in 2022-23 as Brooklyn looks to win an NBA title.