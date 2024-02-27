The Brooklyn Nets desperately needed a get-right performance following the worst three-game stretch in franchise history. A matchup with the battered Memphis Grizzlies was just what the doctor ordered as Brooklyn coasted to a 111-86 victory – Kevin Ollie's first as interim head coach – Monday at FedEx Forum.
Soaking wet after getting doused by his players in the locker room, Ollie reacted to picking up his first NBA win postgame.
“I got the game ball. It will go in my office,” he said. “Definitely gonna touch it and put it up for my mom in heaven and my sister in heaven. I know they was watching over me in this first win, so definitely gonna raise it up and toast it to them.'
The Nets held the Grizzlies‘ league-worst offense to 40 first-half points on their way to a 26-point halftime lead from which they would never look back. Memphis' 86 points are the fewest Brooklyn has surrendered in a game this season, with Nic Claxton holding Jaren Jackson Jr. to 2-of-12 shooting.
After averaging 89.5 points over Ollie's first two games at the helm, Brooklyn shot 44-of-90 from the field (49 percent) while dishing out 32 assists. Seven Nets reached double figures.
“We gotta play together. We don't have these mega All-Stars on our team where we can play just iso basketball,” Ollie said. “Just trying to tell them that we have to move the ball. When you share the ball, you're very hard to guard. So I just try to continually say that, because if we share the ball, it's hard to guard us. We have some elite players that can get downhill, that can shoot.”
“We just took care of the ball today and we got back in transition. I think those were the keys to the game today.”
Dennis Schroder led all scorers with 18 points and five assists on 7-of-12 shooting. Cam Thomas added 14 points and five assists on 5-of-14 shooting, while Dorian Finney-Smith chipped in 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting.
However, the victory came at a price, as Thomas exited with a right ankle sprain midway through the fourth quarter. He was helped to the locker room with a noticeable limp.
Thomas missed extended time due to a left ankle sprain earlier this season. The 22-year-old is Brooklyn's second-leading scorer behind Mikal Bridges, averaging 21.0 points per game on 44/36/84 shooting splits. His status is up in the air ahead of a back-to-back against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday.
Ben Simmons, who was listed as questionable after exiting Saturday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves with leg soreness, posted four points, six rebounds and three assists on 2-of-2 shooting in 14 minutes. Simmons will not play at Orlando as he has not yet been cleared for back-to-backs.
The Nets will look to begin their first win streak in nearly a month against the Magic before a pair of pivotal home matchups against the Atlanta Hawks, who lead them by three games for the East's final play-in spot.