Kevin Ollie is filling in for the Nets in the interim, but it sounds like he wants to stay with the team past this season.

Kevin Ollie led his first practice as Brooklyn Nets interim head coach on Tuesday. His promotion follows an 8-23 stretch that has dropped the Nets to 11th place in the Eastern Conference, resulting in general manager Sean Marks abruptly firing Jacque Vaughn.

For a team hoping to attract stars in the coming seasons, the recent slide was enough for Marks to move on from the third head coach of his eight-year Brooklyn tenure. And the change was made with a playoff push in mind.

“You hope you don’t have to make these decisions,” Marks said of firing Vaughn. “But at the end of the day, we’re in a results-driven business. I looked back and said, well, this isn’t where this team needs to be, and this is not the direction we need to be heading in. And so that’s when you have to make these tough decisions.

“With 28 games to go and 55 days before the playoffs start, it’s time for us to get some movement from this group. The expectation for Kevin as the new head coach is to come in and get that movement.”

Ollie, who won a national championship as the UConn Huskies men's basketball head coach in 2014, understands the task in front of him and what being successful could mean ahead of Brooklyn's coaching search this upcoming offseason.

“I want to be the permanent coach here,” Ollie said. “We're all auditioning these 28 games, players included. We have to be in the same boat, rowing in the same direction, and get this done… We got 28 games in 55 days. We want to make a push, make a push for a playoff run, and that’s what I want our guys to concentrate on. The playoffs are one thing, but it’s every day. Can we win every day? I think those results will follow that.”

What changes can the Nets expect under Kevin Ollie?

How will the Nets get there? For starters, Kevin Ollie called out a lack of hustle and made it clear he would demand more in that area. The coach said he has a list of 17 “EGBs” (energy-generating behaviors) that were gone over “extensively” at Tuesday's practice.