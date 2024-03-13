Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas feels he should be getting more Most Improved Player consideration amid a breakout campaign. And after praising the third-year guard's developing skillset following Brooklyn's last win, interim head coach Kevin Ollie feels the same.
“I definitely [think he should be in the running],” Ollie said. “Seeing his growth… What he did the other day [vs. Cleveland], I thought that was one of his best games. Not just the scoring, but the rebounding, he’s back on defense, he’s touching guys, he’s hitting guys, talking… So it's been amazing to see his growth since I got here and how he’s retaining things that we want him to do.”
Kevin Ollie on whether he views Cam Thomas as a Most Improved Player candidate:
“I definitely do… What he did the other day, I thought that was one of his best games… It's been amazing to see his growth since I got here, how he’s retaining things that we want him to do." pic.twitter.com/H1GWx5zYhi
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 12, 2024
Cam Thomas' Most Improved Player campaign
After spending most of his first two seasons on the bench, Thomas has become a focal point of the Nets' offense in 2023-24. The LSU product has made the most of the opportunity, averaging a team-high 21.3 points per game on 44/37/83 shooting splits. His scoring average has jumped 10.7 points from last season, the highest of any player in the league.
Thomas posted 29 points, seven rebounds, and five assists during Sunday's win over the Cleveland Cavaliers. He scored 12 straight points bridging the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth to put the game away.
Cam Thomas follows this up with nine-straight points on Brooklyn's first three possessions of the 4th quarter.
He's up to 29 points, 7 rebounds, and five assists. https://t.co/ovepF1TlKH pic.twitter.com/j1d5A4sCso
— Erik Slater (@erikslater_) March 11, 2024
While scoring remains Thomas' calling card, his passing and defense — areas that prevented him from playing in his first two seasons — have seen improvement. The 22-year-old has taken strides as an on-ball defender while averaging 4.0 assists per 36 minutes over his last 20 games.
However, he still has a ways to go in both departments. Opposing offenses are scoring 2.1 more points per 100 possessions with Thomas on the floor, the third-worst mark on the Nets, per CleaningTheGlass. And while he has been better of late, the former first-round pick must show continued commitment as a passer to warrant his monstrous 29.6 usage rate (thirteenth in the NBA).
For the season, Thomas ranks 101st out of 106 shooting guards in assist ratio (percentage of a player's possessions that ends in an assist), per ESPN.com Stats.
“Eighty percent of basketball is not having the ball in your hands,” Ollie said. “So how can you impact that game during that 80 percent? And he’s starting to do that. Once he starts doing it consistently, I think that’ll unlock a lot of things with people talking about him in the higher echelon of not just a scorer but a complete basketball player.”
Due to the new 65-game requirement in the CBA, Thomas must play in 16 of Brooklyn's 17 remaining games to be eligible for Most Improved Player. He must also play at least 20 minutes in each appearance.
Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is considered the favorite for the award, averaging 26.0 points and 6.3 assists on 45/38/87 shooting splits. Chicago Bulls guard Coby While is not far behind him, averaging 19.7 points and 5.3 assists on 46/39/84 splits.