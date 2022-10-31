Kyrie Irving made anti-Semitic comments over the last few days and they’ve been the talk of the town. The Brooklyn Nets star had been posting cryptic messages with subtle jabs at the Jewish community. It all came to a head a few days ago, when Irving seemingly promoted a book and a film with clear anti-Semitic tones.

As a result, Kyrie Irving was slammed by fans, former players, and even Joe Tsai, the owner of the Nets. Now, a business partner of Kyrie has also spoken out against the star point guard. Nike, the shoe giant that creates Irving’s shoes, released a statement regarding the whole situation. (via Mike Vorkunov)

“At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech, and we condemn any form of antisemitism.”

Kyrie Irving’s stances on certain topics have always been controversial. His decision to avoid the vaccine last season was one of the biggest talking points of the year. This time around, more people have called out the Nets star’s anti-Semitic talk, as well as one instance of him retweeting an Alex Jones video.

Irving’s anti-Semitism controversy comes at the heels of another popular star going on a similar tirade. Kanye West has gone on multiple tirades against the Jewish community. As a result, the rap sensation is losing sponsorships due to his comments. West has recently also lauded Irving’s statements.

The Nets and the NBA are reportedly not going to sanction Irving for his recent comments. We’ll see if this stance changes in the next few days.