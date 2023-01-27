Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has long since established himself as one of the most explosive playmakers in the NBA. Since his collegiate days at Duke, he has been polarizing on the court.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Off Guard, Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Austin Rivers showed high praise for Kyrie Irving.

“I think Kyrie Irving is the most beautiful basketball player to watch in terms of skill. He’s the most enjoyable to watch,” stated Rivers.

He then added, “I just think he has the sexiest game on the basketball court.”

Rivers finished by saying, “The stuff he does, I just like watching him more than – him and Damian Lillard.”

Similar to many in the NBA, Rivers is clear in his support of Irving’s play on the court.

Over his 12-year NBA career, Irving has dominated. But he has also regularly been one of the most dynamic players on the court. Between his ability to attack the basket, while also making plays for those around him, he can elevate anyone he is on the court with. It appears that Rivers, like many around the NBA, also believe that Irving is a true playmaker with the ball.

Irving, now in his fourth season with the Nets, is playing some of the best basketball of his career. Over 37 games, he is averaging 27.2 PPG, 5.2 APG, 5.1 RPG, and 1.0 SPG. He is also shooting 48.8% from the floor, and 37.6% from beyond the three-point line.

With his play this season, the Nets currently have a 29-19 record. Irving himself has earned a starting nod in this year’s All-Star game.