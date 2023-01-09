By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Kevin Durant’s knee injury puts a lot of question marks on the Brooklyn Nets’ season, but Kyrie Irving isn’t focusing on those as he tries to keep the team’s mindset positive amid the latest setback.

Durant sustained the knee injury on Sunday against the Miami Heat. KD was forced to leave the game after Jimmy Butler accidentally landed on his right knee following a blocked shot, and the Nets eventually ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The 34-year-old scorer is set to undergo further evaluation to determine the severity of the issue, though there are fears that he could miss time because of the injury.

When asked about the possibility of Durant missing time, Irving emphasized that there is no use crying over spilled milk. Instead, what they can do now is just keep moving forward regardless if Durant sits out or not.

“We don’t have any time for any excuses. We just have to keep moving forward,” Irving said after their 102-101 win over the Heat, per Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.

Kevin Durant’s potential absence would be a huge blow to the Nets. His MVP play has propelled the team to win 18 of their last 20 games, and so without him, it would be difficult for the team to maintain their hot streak.

Of course hopes are high that Durant won’t have to miss a lot of time because of his knee setback. But if he does, the Nets will definitely need multiple players to step up to fill the 30 points per game and other work that KD does whenever he is on the court.