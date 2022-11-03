Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving once again refused to apologize for posting links to highly sensitive anti-semitic content on his social media platforms. During a press conference on Thursday, Irving was once again given the opportunity to express remorse for his actions, and once again the Nets point guard opted against doing so. Despite Adam Silver making clear that he was hoping to hear Irving apologize for the posts, Irving did not do so, though he did accept responsibility for them.

"I didn't mean to cause any harm. I'm not the one that made the documentary." Kyrie Irving on Adam Silver not seeing an apology in Irving's statementpic.twitter.com/qOOV7wZSi0 https://t.co/Yj9bzVkYb3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 3, 2022

Irving doubled down on his stance that he “didn’t mean to cause any harm” and attempted to excuse himself by stating “I’m not the one that made the documentary.”

During the press conference, which lasted just over six minutes before a Nets PR staffer cut it short, Irving was asked dead on whether he was apologetic for his posts. Via James Herbert, Irving was asked about Silver’s request to hear him say “I apologize,” to which he reiterated that he didn’t mean to cause any harm.

In a statement on Thursday, just prior to Irving’s press conference, Silver called Irving’s comments “reckless” and described the content shared by the Nets star as being “deeply offensive antisemitic material.” Silver also expressed his disappointment in Irving and denounced the “harmful and vile content.”

Kyrie Irving originally posted the sensitive content to his Twitter account last week and allowed it to remain up for a few days, despite the controversy it caused. He’s been under fire since, and despite that, the Nets point guard refuses to utter an apology for his actions. Rather than bite the bullet and say “I apologize,” Irving accepted responsibility for his comments, but ultimately failed to step up and make an official apology.