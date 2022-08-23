Kyrie Irving’s perfect Kobe Bryant response to Kevin Durant staying with the Nets

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets have made the final decision to move forward — together. After all the drama that the team went through following Durant’s request to get traded, both parties ultimately agreed to be on the same page, which is remarkable news for the team’s fans and Kyrie Irving, who posted a Kobe Bryant GIF on Twitter in an apparent reaction to the happy ending of Brooklyn’s Kevin Durant saga.

Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement Tuesday morning, revealing that Kevin Durant is going forward as a member of the team.

Via ESPN:

“[Coach] Steve Nash and I, together with [governors] Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles yesterday,” Marks said in a statement. “We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

With Kevin Durant’s trade demand now a thing of the past, Kyrie Irving can now feel confident about having a superstar partner to try to lead the Nets to a championship. Brooklyn has yet to attain the success it envisioned when it loaded its rosters with superstars in Kyrie Irving, James Harden, and Durant. Harden is now with the Philadelphia 76ers, but with Durant, Ben Simmons, and Kyrie Irving, the Nets are definitely once again a team to beat.

Durant led the Nets in the 2021-22 NBA season with 29.9 points on 51.8 percent shooting from the floor, while Kyrie Irving, who played just 29 games, was second with 27.4 points per contest while making 46.9 percent of his shots.