Former NBA power forward LaMarcus Aldridge is opening up about his time with the Brooklyn Nets. Aldridge joined the team in 2021 at the tail-end of his 16-year NBA career, teaming up with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving to form a bona fide superteam in Brooklyn.

Recently, Aldridge joined the Oddball w/ Amin Elhassan and Charlotte Wilde Podcast to discuss his time with the Nets and playing along such a dynamic scoring triple threat.

“Playing with those guys, it was crazy how simple the game became,” said Aldridge. “We were just running this simple play where I would go pin down for KD… and he's so good that both players go at him and I just turn and the ball is in my hands. I'd just dunk it. I'm like, ‘this is stupid how easy this was.”

LaMarcus Aldrige would be forced to abruptly announce his retirement late in the 2021 season after discovering an irregular heartbeat. However, he would eventually return to the Nets for another stint before retiring again in 2023.

As for Harden, Durant, and Irving, the trio was unable to come close to its lofty potential. The Nets were done in by a series of injuries in the 2021 playoffs, bowing out to the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks. Then, following Harden's trade to the Philadelphia 76ers, Durant and Irving were shockingly swept by the Boston Celtics in 2022, before both were traded during the 2022-23 season.

Still, when the Nets trio were all on the court together, they created a lineup of firepower the likes of which the NBA had never seen.

Perhaps no one can attest to that fact more than LaMarcus Aldridge.