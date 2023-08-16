During his playing days, not a lot of power forwards could stop LaMarcus Aldridge. Aldridge, who had stops with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and the Brooklyn Nets, garnered seven All-Star appearances and five All-NBA team selections.

Given Aldridge's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, wonder no more. This article features LaMarcus Aldridge's $2.7 million former mansion in San Antonio.

After playing several meaningful seasons for the Blazers, Aldridge eventually took his talents to San Antonio. With Aldridge playing for the Spurs, it made sense for the seven-time All-Star to live within the city. As a result, he decided to rent a mansion that's owned by hotel mogul, the late Walt Myers.

Fast forward to 2022, Aldridge no longer rents the place, especially after eventually joining Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets before Aldridge announced his retirement. On the other hand, the mansion is also available in the market with an asking price of $2.7 million.

Here are some photos of LaMarcus Aldridge's $2.7 million former mansion in San Antonio.

Photos courtesy of: San Antonio Current

Aldridge's former residence encompasses 10,500 square feet of living space. It includes six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Aldridge's main features include a modern kitchen equipped with top-quality appliances, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a spacious entrance, a good-sized living room with a fireplace, and several massive rooms.

With a spacious indoors, the outdoors is just as impressive. The property's backyard features a resort-style swimming pool with waterfalls and a hot tub, a good amount of green spaces with grassy lawns, and various trees within the property.

With a home like this, it isn't surprising that Aldridge opted to live here. It seems like a great destination for Aldridge to unwind from the physical and mental demands of the grueling NBA season.

Aldridge is a decorated former NBA player. With a solid touch from midrange to complement his size, the seven-time All-Star was able to play in the NBA for 16 years. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Aldridge has a net worth of around $40 million. As a result, it isn't surprising that the former NBA player can afford to rent out a mansion like this.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on LaMarcus Aldridge's $2.7 million former mansion in San Antonio.