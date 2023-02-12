Brooklyn Nets fans have had one of the most intense roller coaster seasons in recent memory. In the wake of the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trades, they have a new budding star to cheer on and the perfect nickname for him.

Mikal Bridges came over from the Phoenix Suns and immediately made an impact in his very first game for the Nets. He finished with 23 points and six rebounds while also getting ever so close to a game-winning layup in his very first Nets game. The stellar debut earned him a fitting nickname from the crowd: Brooklyn Bridges.

The slithery wing was asked about hearing the crowd chant the nickname as he took free throws in the 101-98 loss to the Sixers on Saturday.

“I love it,” Mikal Bridges said. “People were already saying ‘Brooklyn Bridges’ when I got traded so I already knew it was gonna be a little nickname because I like it. It’s dope. Them chanting it was really cool.”

"Hearing that chant, I kind of wanted to join in, wanted to make them yell it louder" Mikal Bridges enjoyed the @BrooklynBrigade's "Brooklyn Bridges" chant: pic.twitter.com/w7Kx3Nwpsh — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) February 12, 2023

Mikal Bridges was having an offensive breakout campaign with the Suns before being traded to the Nets. With Devin Booker and Chris Paul missing time for large chunks of the season, Bridges had to step us as the focal point of the offense at times – and he delivered. Now with the Nets, he can officially take on the same role again but with the training wheels off.

The Nets may have traded away their stars, but the team still finds itself right in the thick of the Eastern Conference playoff race. If the team can build chemistry on the fly, they can operate right off the launching pad left behind by the past era with Mikal Bridges leading the way.