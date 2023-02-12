Mikal Bridges couldn’t help but feel like LeBron James after his botched game-winner for the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The new Nets star had the chance to win the game for Brooklyn with the scores tied at 98-98 and just five seconds left on the clock. After receiving the inbound pass, he was able to get some space to attack the basket. However, as De’Anthony Melton and Joel Embiid quickly got in his way, Bridges botched his lay-up. The Sixers proceeded to win via free throws after James Harden was fouled moments later and Spencer Dinwiddie’s game-tying shot was called off.

So close to a Mikal Bridges game-winner in his Brooklyn debut pic.twitter.com/PAO5srKq8I — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 12, 2023

On Twitter, Mikal Bridges seemed to indicate that he was fouled during his shot and should have gotten some free throws. While he didn’t explicitly said that, his use of a LeBron James photo from the controversial Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics game recently spoke volumes of the message he wanted to send.

For those not in the know, James had a wild and animated reaction after a Jayson Tatum foul on his potential game-winner was not called. It sent the game to overtime, with the Celtics coming out on top. The NBA and the referees quickly apologized and confirmed that it was indeed a missed call.

It sure looks like Bridges is frustrated over what happened. And who can blame him? A win against the Sixers could have been a huge confidence-booster for the team.

Looking at the bright side, though, the Nets remain an exciting team to watch despite the departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.