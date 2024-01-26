Mikal Bridges caught a tough break, but light lies at the end of darkness.

The Brooklyn Nets continue to fight for momentum after painfully dropping their home-court contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night. Mikal Bridges missed two key free throws for the Nets, and fans on social media are not letting him off easy for it.

The Nets are recovering from a painful loss to the Timberwolves

Brooklyn fought hard the entire game and put themselves into contention late in the fourth quarter. The Timberwolves fouled Mikal Bridges when the Nets were down by two with a few seconds left. Bridges stepped to the free throw line; however, he missed both shots, resulting in Minnesota's victory.

Now, fans are making a scene on X:

Bridges is hurting from those missed free throws, but it is a learning experience that he can grow from. The Nets thrust Bridges into a starring role following the departure of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, and for good reason.

The 27-year-old is a former Defensive Player of the Year candidate who showed tremendous offensive potential during his tenure with the Phoenix Suns. Bridges thrived shortly after being traded to the Nets. He averaged 26 points per game during a stretch in the spring of 2023.

Yet, things have not gone smoothly for Bridges and the Nets at the midpoint 2023-24 season. Their loss to Minnesota puts them at 17-27 and 11th in the Eastern Conference standings. Nevertheless, the team will find a way to overcome their mishaps and find momentum.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn hinted towards Ben Simmons' return to the team after his long hiatus due to a back injury. The Australian forward should provide a much-needed spark to the struggling squad.

Mikal Bridges is going through growing pains as the leader in Brooklyn, but like a caterpillar out of its cocoon, the star forward will experience a beautiful blossom.