Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James still can’t move on after they were cheated of the win against the Boston Celtics on Saturday.

James was fouled by Jayson Tatum on what could have been a game-winning lay-up with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. James missed the shot but should have been given the free throws considering that Tatum hit his hand, affecting his shot. Unfortunately, there was no whistle and the Lakers-Celtics game ended in overtime.

Boston eventually won in OT, 125-121. After the game, the officials admitted that they indeed missed the obvious foul call–despite the fact that referees were so close to the play when it happened.

LeBron, who was heated after the missed call, told reporters postgame that “it’s challenging” and he doesn’t understand why it wasn’t whistled while he is “attacking the paint just as much as any other guy in this league that’s shooting double-digit free throws a night.”

The Lakers star also took to Twitter to share his pain on the game that was taken away from them, saying that it hurts “big time.”

LeBron James absolutely fuming that he didn't get the foul call at the end of Lakers-Celtics 😳pic.twitter.com/vuTiEHEBJh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 29, 2023

Now a day after the controversial ending, LeBron James went to social media again to vent out his frustration. The Lakers need every win they can get to be able to contend for a playoff or play-in spot, so the loss was a huge setback for them.

“I don’t understand. I truly don’t,” LeBron wrote as he uploaded photos of instances when he and the Lakers were fouled but no call was made, including that last play in the fourth quarter against the Celtics where Jayson Tatum clearly hit his hand.

It’s certainly a big issue that the NBA needs to address since officiating inconsistency has ruined plenty of games already. What happened to LeBron has been only further highlighted because it’s a rivalry game, but there’s no doubt it’s a persistent issue.

Hopefully, the NBA looks into it and comes up with solutions sooner rather than later.