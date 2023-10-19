Mikal Bridges enters the 2023-24 season, his first full year as a member of the Brooklyn Nets, with star-level expectations. Following a breakout 30-game stretch with the Nets to close 2022-23, many have considered Bridges Brooklyn's centerpiece as the team pivots to a new era.

The 27-year-old has yet to showcase his high-level offensive capabilities this preseason. Bridges scored 11 points on 5-of-14 shooting during Brooklyn's 107-104 win at Miami Wednesday. Through three games, he's averaging 14.0 points and 2.0 assists on 36.6 percent (15-of-41) shooting from the field and 36.8 percent (7-of-19) from three.

Head coach Jacque Vaughn said there was a simple reason for Bridges' slow start: Brooklyn hasn't installed any offense for him yet.

“I guess I can reveal that we haven’t really put any sets in for Mikal yet,” Vaughn said postgame Wednesday. “Really I’ve been trying to just get us to understand how to change sides of the floor with the basketball, play concept basketball. So we’ve been really focused on that. Probably the only plays we put in are a few side out-of-bounds and out-of-bounds-underneath.

“I think we’ll use this time from here to the first game to get some sets in that put Mikal in positions to be successful.”

Vaughn's admission will likely surprise Nets fans who presumed Mikal Bridges would be Brooklyn's offensive engine in 2023-24 after his elite scoring stretch last season. However, Ben Simmons has dominated the team's ball handling this preseason amid his newfound health.

The Nets are attempting to defy modern NBA standards by placing Simmons and Claxton, two non-shooters, in their starting lineup. Vaughn said the team's focus has been on learning how to play with the pair of near-seven footers sharing the floor.

“Really the strategy was that we’ve got to learn how to play with Nic and Ben,” he said. “The spacing, concept basketball, how to play with each other, for each other, how to get each other open. So that’s been really the emphasis so far, which has been good to see.”

In a league that prioritizes spacing and three-point shooting more than ever, playing with Simmons and Claxton alongside one another presents a unique challenge for the Nets. Following their loss to Philadelphia Monday, Vaughn said he's encouraged by the patience his team has shown early in the process.

“You're going to have to learn how to play with Ben and Nic,” he said. “It’s a unique style of play, Ben's pace and the angles that he plays with the actions that he's used to playing with. So we're going to grow together, understand those angles, whether it's him playing big-big pick-and-roll – we've had a few turnovers because the bigs just aren't used to playing big-big pick-and-roll that way when a guy that's his size, who can deliver the basketball.

“So things that we'll continue to work on. I'm just encouraged at the patience that our guys have to have in order for us to figure this out.”

Vaughn said at Media Day that he will “put a lot more on Mikal Bridges' plate” this season. Similarly, General Manager Sean Marks indicated he feels the former lottery pick can be a high-level offensive closer.

Jacque Vaughn when asked about expectations for Mikal Bridges in 2023-24: "We're gonna put more on his plate. We're going to ask him to do more." Bridges attempted 9 of Brooklyn's 60 clutch shots after joining the team last year. The Nets ranked 28th in clutch offense and… pic.twitter.com/obum2JtnLX — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) September 27, 2023

Despite this, Bridges has taken a backseat to Simmons thus far as the team attempts to configure lineups featuring the Aussie and Claxton.

It took just two games for Vaughn to move away from the Simmons-Claxton pairing after taking over as head coach last season. However, he's given all indications that he's committed to the look in 2023-24, mainly due to its defensive and rebounding upside.

It remains to be seen how Bridges' expanding offensive skillset fits into that equation. But Vaughn's commitment will be tested early this season, especially if it comes at the expense of stunting the offensive growth of his top player.