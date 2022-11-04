Yet another chapter in the book that is the Kyrie Irving saga unfolded on Friday morning. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, in their morning shootaround hours before their game against the Washington Wizards, addressed the media regarding the bombshell news of Irving’s suspension. Durant also gave his overall thoughts on the situation that was set off by Irving’s apparent endorsement of an anti-Semitic documentary and his staunch refusal to give an unambiguous apology.

However, his initial statement drew mixed reactions to say the least.

“I’m not here to judge somebody or talk down on the life or how they feel their views. I just didn’t like anything that went on. I felt like it was all unnecessary. I felt like we could have just kept playing basketball and kept quiet as an organization,” Durant said.

Many pundits felt disappointed that Kevin Durant seemed to echo a stance reminiscent of the “shut up and dribble” fiasco of yore, after he seemed to implore that the Nets organization and the rest of the media personnel covering the NBA should have just left the issue alone. Thus, Durant had to tweet out a clarification, saying that he didn’t intend to condone hate speech or anti-Semitism in fear that his words could get twisted in that regard.

“Just wanna clarify the statements I made at shootaround, I see some people are confused..I don’t condone hate speech or anti-[semitism], I’m about spreading love always. Our game Unites people and I wanna make sure that’s at the forefront,” Durant wrote.

Nevertheless, the damage was done. Some media members wished that Durant outright condemned the harmful views his teammate seems to have spewed and that he should have been upfront in his assessment of his friend’s controversy.

No one would have to keep clarifying things if they stopped talking in circles while simultaneously placing blame on everyone but themselves. This really isn't that hard. Own your mistakes. Learn from them. Be better. Stop trying to justify what you did wrong with "But…" — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) November 4, 2022

okay cool, Kevin, now condemn the person who helped spread antisemitism. shouldn't be difficult. — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) November 4, 2022

I think it's more the "I wish our entire org just stayed quiet" part that bothered people (def me). I know KD's history with this stuff and how he really just wants to play basketball. But saying you wish no one said anything after Kyrie promoted that movie—that's the issue — Yaron Weitzman (@YaronWeitzman) November 4, 2022

On the other hand, the prevailing opinion of fans appears to be torn between painting Kevin Durant as an unfortunate casualty of today’s media landscape where piecemeal reporting tends to twist certain statements into something far from its intended meaning, while others said that Durant should have just been clear from the onset.

Nothing he just don’t want the media to spin his words — DurantMuse (@Durantmuse) November 4, 2022

It’s not media. People are reading his direct words and coming to a conclusion. You can’t just say its media to things you don’t agree with. — nationalball (@nationalball1) November 4, 2022

Kevin Durant just told his employer to “shut up and dribble”. Man, I had so much admiration for KD until this season. I will never support him again. — Salomé (@Miss_Salome_723) November 4, 2022

At the end of the day, Kevin Durant must know of the weight his words carry, especially when taking into consideration his proximity to the subject of the controversy. Yes, he is a basketball player first and foremost, but social issues have always had a strong intersection with sports, including politics and race, and he has a responsibility to fulfill as a personality with considerable following and influence.