The Brooklyn Nets may have been in a close game against the Toronto Raptors early in the second quarter, but they're going to have to play the rest of the game without starting big man Nic Claxton who was ejected.

Nic Claxton was ejected with a little over eight minutes to go in the second quarter after he tossed the ball into the stands following a foul call. Claxton was bringing the ball up court on the break and was fouled by Kelly Olynyk. As the play was winding down, Claxton threw the ball into the stands and the nearest referee immediately signaled for an ejection.

Claxton was apparently upset over a no-call on the previous Nets' offensive possession against the Raptors. Up to that point, Claxton had seven points, five rebounds and one blocked shot in a little over ten minutes.

This past offseason, Claxton re-signed with the Nets on a four-year deal worth around $100 million. Claxton had solidified himself as the Nets' starting center.

But to begin the 2024-25 season, Claxton was coming off the bench as he dealt with a hamstring issue and the team was managing his minutes. He's also been managing a back injury this season and has appeared in 20 games for the Nets with 12 starts.

Claxton was moved back into the starting lineup permanently at the beginning of the month, and he's started to look more the promising player the Nets envision as part of their future core. He's been averaging 9.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 blocked shots with splits of 62.3 percent shooting from the field, 25 percent shooting from the three-point line and 46.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The former Georgia standout was the No. 31 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Nets. This is his sixth season in the NBA, all with the Nets.