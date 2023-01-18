The Brooklyn Nets will lick their wounds after a tough 106-98 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. However, center Nic Claxton continued to build his case for NBA Defensive Player of the Year by becoming the youngest player since Rudy Gobert to record three or more blocks in nine consecutive games.

The low post area has practically been an impenetrable entrance so far for anyone attempting to score over the perennially active Claxton. The 23-year-old has quickly ascended into the top tier of rim protectors, being an instrumental part of the second-place Nets’ turnaround after a slow start to the season.

The league-leader in blocks per game (2.5) added four more against the Spurs to go with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds. Claxton has enjoyed a breakout year in his fourth NBA season that currently has him in the mix to land his first All Star selection. His top-ten ranking in Real Defensive Plus-Minus, according to ESPN.com, makes his case a tough one to argue.

The big man’s defensive dominance sometimes get overshadowed by his free throw woes (went 1-for-11 in a playoff game against the Boston Celtics last year), and they have have certainly continued this year with a career low of 47 percent, but he has definitely announced his presence to rest of the league by joining elite shot-blocking company in Gobert. He could be just tapping into the surface of immense potential, especially if he settles down a bit at the charity stripe.

It could just be a matter of time before Nic Claxton officially gets his flowers. That time could be at the NBA All Star Game or when the ballots for Defensive Player of the Year are filled out. Or both.

In the meantime, players will keep trying to crack the Claxton code in all future drives to the basket.