Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton has not started a game in 2024-25 while progressing back from a preseason hamstring injury. Head coach Jordi Fernandez said that could change next week as the sixth-year center continues to ramp up his minutes.

“There is a plan for him to start at some point,” Fernandez said before Sunday's 106-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons. “Right now, it’s important for him that he goes through the back-to-back and he feels good, and then from there, we’ll readdress the situation and see where we’re at. He didn’t play the last back-to-back. Tonight, after the game, we will address what the plan is for tomorrow, and if we can accomplish this, then we’ll address the next step.”

“For him, it's play tonight, address tonight, [evaluate] how he did and how he’s feeling. Then, be able to play tomorrow; we’ll see how many minutes. And then address the back-to-back, see how his body feels, and then increase his minutes. I don’t know exactly what’s gonna happen, but that’s our thought process.”

Claxton made it through Sunday's game without a setback, posting eight points on 2-of-4 shooting with one rebound, four assists and a steal in 22 minutes.

Nic Claxton approaching return to Nets starting lineup

Fernandez has high hopes for Claxton after the Nets signed the 25-year-old to a four-year, $97 million contract this offseason. The head coach has said he plans to utilize the former second-round pick in an expanded offensive role. However, that vision has yet to materialize, with the big man on a minutes restriction to start the season.

Claxton has yet to reach the 30-minute mark through six appearances. He's averaged 9.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks on 71.4 percent shooting in 21.7 minutes per game.

Following Sunday's loss, he said he feels physically ready to return to his full workload as a starter.

“It's the coaches decision. Whenever they wanna put me back in the starting lineup, I'll be back in the starting lineup,” Claxton said. “Of course, I wanna play my regular minutes from the jump. I think I’m ready, but I have certain checkpoints that I need to check with [the] performance [staff]. Same thing with the coaches, and then we’ll all get on the same page.”

Fernandez will face a decision when Claxton returns to his usual role. The coach has used Dennis Schroder, Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith and Ben Simmons as his starting unit thus far.

Schroder and Thomas are unlikely to be removed from the lineup, with both off to hot starts this season. The same goes for Cam Johnson, the team's top floor-spacer, who has averaged 18.0 points per game over his last three appearances.

While Finney-Smith has struggled to find his shooting stroke early this year, he presents a cleaner fit alongside Claxton than Simmons, who has continued to look hesitant to shoot despite improved health. Simmons and Claxton struggled during their brief moments together last season, posting a 99.04 offensive rating and a -22.76 net rating in 100 minutes.

Fernandez has staggered the pair of near-seven-footers in lineups this season. They've played just eight minutes together through seven games. The first-time NBA head coach has deployed Simmons as a small-ball five, a role he could play off the bench upon Claxton's return to the starting five.

The five-man unit of Schroder, Thomas, Johnson, Finney-Smith and Claxton has posted a 6.6 net rating this season, the league's sixth-highest mark among 25 lineups to play 35 or more minutes.

Claxton is expected to play the backend of Brookyln's back-to-back vs. the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. If he makes it through the game without a setback, he could return to the starting lineup during Friday's road matchup with the Boston Celtics.