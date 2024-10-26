Ben Simmons has shown glimpses of offensive assertiveness during the Brooklyn Nets' first two games of the season. However, for a team severely lacking shot creation, those glimpses must become regular, and head coach Jordi Fernandez knows it.

“I want those (shot) attempts to go up to 10 to 15 attempts per game,” Fernandez said after Friday's 116-101 loss to the Orlando Magic. “When he does that and he's very aggressive in the open court and touches the paint, good things happen… I don’t want him to drive to pass. I keep telling him I want him to drive to the rim and be aggressive.”

“That’s what the team needs from him, and that’s what his teammates want him to do. And then, as we all know, he's an unbelievable playmaker, and then everything is gonna open up.”

Simmons looked impressive during the first half of Brooklyn's season-opening loss to the Atlanta Hawks, posting six points and five assists on 3-of-4 shooting in 13 minutes. However, he disappeared in the second half, failing to attempt a field goal and turning the ball over four times.

He looked for his shot sparingly against the Magic, posting seven points on 2-of-5 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. However, flashes won't cut it if he wants to remain Brooklyn's primary ball-handler.

Will Ben Simmons respond to Jordi Fernandez's challenge with Nets?

Simmons' willingness to hunt his shot has trended in the wrong direction since entering the league. The three-time All-Star's field goal attempts per 36 minutes have declined every season of his NBA career. His aggressiveness has reached an all-time low since joining the Nets, as he's attempted 76 free throws in 59 games with the team.

Simmons has attributed his lack of aggression in prior seasons to debilitating back injuries.

“You can't do things on a basketball court if your body's not ready. It's pretty simple,” he said during training camp when speaking about last season. “You're not going to go downhill, jump into a seven-foot guy, it just doesn't make sense. But I feel great now. I'm learning to trust my body more and more with the reps I get. So, it's been good.”

After undergoing two back surgeries in the last two years, the former No. 1 pick has taken a noticeable step back athletically. The ferocious, high-flying dunks of his Philadelphia 76ers days appear to be in the rearview. However, he still has the size, strength and speed to get to the rim when he commits.

That downhill, aggressive mentality was a key to unlocking Simmons' elite playmaking ability earlier in his career. He's yet to regain the mindset after losing confidence late in his Sixers tenure and then battling injuries with Brooklyn.

Despite this, Fernandez believes the 28-year-old can turn back the clock and be an engine for Brooklyn's offense.

“I'm excited to see it,” the coach said. “Because when he gets there, it's just gonna keep getting better and better because we'll find those paint threes, those catch-and-shoot threes, and Ben is gonna be a big part of it.”