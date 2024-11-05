Brooklyn Nets forward Noah Clowney was a late scratch Monday vs. the Memphis Grizzlies due to hip soreness. The 2023 first-round pick sustained the injury during the final minute of Sunday’s 106-92 loss to the Detroit Pistons.

“He had an MRI this morning. It was clean, everything clear,” head coach Jordi Fernandez said. “But he’s bruised, sore, so we don’t wanna risk it. We wanna make sure he’s ok. I think [his return is] gonna be soon, but that’s the status.”

Clowney has stepped into a rotation role this season after spending most of his rookie year in the G-League.

Jordi Fernandez pleased with Noah Clowney’s development with Nets

The second-year Net has averaged 6.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 0.6 blocks on 31.8 percent shooting in 16.1 minutes per game. After playing primarily as a center in the G-League as a rookie, Brooklyn has deployed him as a power forward, where he should spend most of his time in the NBA.

Clowney’s floor-spacing potential in the frontcourt attracted the Nets during the draft process. The 6-foot-9 forward has been willing to let it fly this season, attempting 7.6 threes per 36 minutes. While he’s converting only 29.2 percent of his attempts, Fernandez said he’s pleased with the confidence the 20-year-old has displayed.

“I’m not worried about percentages. I’m worried about him taking the right shots and being confident and letting it fly,” the coach said. “I think he’s been doing that. [I want him to] be aggressive defensively, be the one that hits first. Obviously, at 20 years old, you don’t know until you know. And going through games and minutes and [gaining] experience is very important. I told him, Jalen [Wilson] and all the young guys, I will never say that, ‘Oh, you guys are young.

“No, you’re going to get thrown into the fire and you’re going to have to figure it out. If we’re asking you to take a good shot when you have a good shot, don’t pass it and let it fly. And the one thing he’s doing, he’s been decisive, he’s shooting it. And the percentages, I don’t care because the sample size right now is so, so small. When he takes 100, 200 more shots, then everything will even out, and all those shots are gonna go in.”

The Alabama product could join Nic Claxton, who signed a four-year, $97 million extension this summer, in the Nets’ starting five down the line as the team’s future frontcourt.

Clowney will have three days off to recover before Friday’s road matchup with the Boston Celtics.