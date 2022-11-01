The Brooklyn Nets shocked the basketball world on Tuesday night after they announced the firing of now-ex-head coach Steve Nash. It now appears that the Nets have already identified their next coach with disgraced Boston Celtics shot-caller Ime Udoka quickly emerging as the top candidate for the vacancy.

As a matter of fact, NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that this is already a done deal, and that it’s only a matter of time before the Nets announce Udoka as their new head coach.

According to Shams, Steve Nash has been in danger of losing his job for quite some time now. However, it all came crashing down for him after Saturday’s 125-116 loss against the Indiana Pacers (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“So, this really started to begin Saturday night when the Pacers defeated the Nets in that double-digit loss in Brooklyn at Barclays Center,” Shams said. “That’s when the process began for Steve Nash’s ouster as head coach. He began the year on the hot seat in every way possible.”

Shams then pointed out how Kevin Durant demanded Nash’s firing during his trade saga with the Nets. The front office did not grant his strong request, but at that point, Nash was already placed in a precarious situation.

According to Charania, Brooklyn has kept their eye on Udoka, and they now appear to be in the final stages of negotiations with their soon-to-be new coach:

“So, now sources tell me the Nets plan to hire suspended Celtics coach, Ime Udoka as their new head coach,” Shams continued. “That’s a process that Brooklyn, I’m told, has underwent in the last 48 hours. They have been vetting Ime Udoka. They started discussions with Ime Udoka in the last 24 to 48 hours, and they received permission from Boston, I’m told, in the last 24 to 48 hours. And that’s when the Celtics also made clear, I’m told, that they will not request any compensation. They will allow Ime Udoka to go freely to Brooklyn.”

Ime Udoka is the most controversial head coach in the NBA right now after reports revealed his affair with a female Celtics staffer. He is now set to join a squad that is anything but short of controversy, particularly on the Kyrie Irving front. To say that it’s going to be a very interesting next few weeks/months for the Nets would be a complete understatement at this point.