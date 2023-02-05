It finally happened. After a long summer of contract negotiations and potential sign-and-trades, Kyrie Irving is finally heading to a new team two days after requesting a trade from the Nets. Brooklyn dealt Irving and Markieff Morris to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and draft picks.

The trade marks the culmination of four seasons of off-court issues that plagued Irving during his time alongside Kevin Durant. But as one guard leaves Brooklyn, another makes his return.

Dinwiddie spent four seasons with the Nets from 2017 to 2021. The former second-round pick emerged as a high-level rotation guard during his time in Brooklyn, averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 assists over his four years with the team. Dinwiddie, who spent time in the G-League his first two seasons, quickly became a fan favorite during his rise with the Nets. And the guard quickly reacted to his homecoming on Twitter after news of the deal broke:

When @ShamsCharania says it’s time to go you pack your bags. Plus Elijah said he wanted to go back home 😅🙏🏾 https://t.co/Enuqat6v0N — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 5, 2023

Spencer Dinwiddie is having one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 17.7 points and 5.3 assists while shooting a career-best 40.5 percent from three on a career-high 6.4 attempts per game. The guard and Finney-Smith now join Kevin Durant as the Nets attempt to salvage this season.

Brooklyn sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference at 32-20 following a dramatic comeback win over Washington Saturday. The Nets have posted a 5-7 record since Durant went down with an MCL sprain on Jan. 8 in Miami. The former MVP recently said he is targeting a return before the All-Star break.

The Nets return to action Monday vs. the Clippers as they continue a five-game home-stand with a pair of new faces.