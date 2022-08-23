The reason Kevin Durant pulled back his trade demand to Nets

The Brooklyn Nets breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after recently meeting with Kevin Durant, who decided to rescind his trade request and remain with the organization. There appear to be a few different reasons why KD did so.

Adrian Wojnarowski discussed them on ESPN’s Sportcenter and revealed the Nets were never even close to moving the superstar. Via RealGM:

“Brooklyn was not close to a trade for Kevin Durant,” said Adrian Wojnarowski. “The trade market, I think, for both Kevin Durant and the Nets was not what they all thought it might be.

“Kevin Durant looked not only at the uncertainty of not being able to really control with the trade request where he would go. With four years left on his deal, Brooklyn could trade him anywhere.

“But also the team he had coming back in Brooklyn. Kyrie Irving on board ready to go this season. A rapidly recovering Ben Simmons, who is expected to be ready for the start of the season. And then a healthy Joe Harris. You go down the lineup, this is a very good Nets team.”

Woj certainly has a point. These factors definitely played a part in Kevin Durant staying put. The reality is Brooklyn was asking for an absolute haul and no team seemed to meet their asking price for KD.

Also, the Nets do have a solid roster. Durant has yet to play a full season with Kyrie Irving. If they both stay healthy and build more chemistry, it’s scary hours. Add in a returning Ben Simmons, who will at least make Brooklyn better defensively, and Joe Harris, one of the best shooters around, and the Nets are a contender. There is no doubt about it.

Durant did the right thing. Plus, this franchise is clearly committed to him. The four years, $194 million reflect just that. It’s time to buckle down and chase a chip.