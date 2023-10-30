The Brooklyn Nets were expected to become NBA champions when they signed Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and then eventually traded for James Harden. But that did not happen, and current New York Knicks player Even Fournier explained why he feels the Nets with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden did not win, and it is simple: Injuries.

“Actually bro, like it did work until motherf**kers got injured in the playoffs,” Evan Fournier said, via Tidal League. “They was gonna win that year. They literally was gonna win. I guess missed opportunity, and then some internal issues that nobody knows. But that summer they was gonna win. 100%. They were killing Milwaukee. James blew his hamstring.”

Fournier discussed with the interviewer, who is a Nets fan, how Kyrie Irving got hurt, James Harden was playing on a hurt hamstring, then Kevin Durant's shot at the end of regulation was a toe away from being a go-ahead three-point shot instead of a two-point shot.

It is certainly one of the biggest “what ifs” in NBA history, and perhaps sports history. The roster was one of the most talented in recent years. It would be interesting to find out what would have happened if either Irving or Harden had stayed healthy.

Now, Durant is in Phoenix, Irving is in Dallas and Harden is in Philadelphia seeking a trade. We will never know what would have happened with the Nets if one of many things would have gone differently. Fournier seems to believe the team would have won the championship that year, if not for injuries.