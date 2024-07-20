The Brooklyn Nets are signing Summer League standout Keon Johnson to a multi-year contract, according to the Athletic's Shams Charania. The 2021 first-round pick has averaged 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals on 45/25/81 shooting splits over four games in Las Vegas.

Johnson played last season for Brooklyn on a two-way contract. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard flashed his capabilities in the G League, averaging 17.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals on 47.3 percent shooting. He notably improved his 3-point shooting, a main criticism of his game early in his career, converting at a 36.6 percent clip on 4.5 attempts per game in Long Island.

Keon Johnson flashes encouraging development at Summer League

Johnson's athleticism has been the main strength of his game since his college days. He holds the NBA combine record for max vertical leap at 48.0 inches. However, he's flashed a developing skillset since joining the Nets last season.

In addition to his encouraging three-point shooting in 2023-24, Johnson has shown improved playmaking potential while playing on and off the ball at Summer League. On Thursday, he recorded 10 dimes in Brooklyn's overtime win over the Orlando Magic. He's also focused on using his physical tools as a defender, a primary focus of his workouts with the Nets' coaching staff this offseason.

“I think Keon could be a nightmare defensively,” said Nets Summer League head coach Steve Hetzel, who coached Johnson for two years with the Portland Trail Blazers. “We challenged him to be the absolute best defender out here in Summer League, and he's taking the challenge. He is an incredible athlete, but he can really sit down and guard.”

“I'm very pleased [with Keon's development]. I love Keon; I’ve known him for a while now. It's been awesome to watch his growth as a person and a player. I just love the fact that he's getting to showcase all the things that he's worked on and all the time that he spent in the gym to get to this position.”

Nets embracing a youth movement after trading Mikal Bridges

Johnson will now have an opportunity to earn a rotation role for the rebuilding Nets. After trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and resetting the team's timeline, general manager Sean Marks has embraced a youth movement. Johnson could earn minutes alongside fellow 22-year-old Cam Thomas in Brooklyn's backcourt.

“I feel like everything that I'm doing out there will completely translate to what I would be doing on the main court, as far as playing defense, spacing the court and making open shots,” Johnson told ClutchPoints at Summer League. “Whenever I do have the ball in my hands, just making simple reads. I feel like every day in Summer League, I've kind of been showing that, and hopefully, after Summer League, I'll be able to do the same thing.”

The Nets now have four first-round picks from the 2021 draft on their roster: Johnson, Thomas, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Ziaire Williams, who they acquired in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday.