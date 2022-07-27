RUMOR: Dwight Howard an option for Nets amid Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving trade madness

The Brooklyn Nets have been quite busy of late as they try and find a trade deal for want-away superstar Kevin Durant. Reports suggest that if this comes to fruition, a Kyrie Irving deal could come shortly after.

If and when the Nets are able to successfully pull the plug on their KD-Kyrie experiment this offseason, then they will need to fill a couple of large holes on their roster. According to NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, this could start with the addition of former eight-time All-Star Dwight Howard (h/t Eric Eulau of FanNation):

“I reached out to Dwight directly and I’ll tell you that there is mutual interest between him and the Brooklyn Nets,” Robinson said.

Obviously, Howard is no longer the superstar that he once was, and he’s anything but a one-for-one replacement for either Durant or Irving. Be that as it may, Howard could still provide some value for a Brooklyn team that could use a significant upgrade in the front court. In fact, Howard might still be a good addition for the Nets even if both KD and Kyrie end up staying with the team.

Howard spent last season playing alongside LeBron James with the Los Angeles Lakers. We all know how things didn’t exactly pan out as planned for LA last term, and it is clear that they are taking a bit of a different approach in 2022-23. In this light, the Lakers opted not to re-sign Howard to a new deal, and the 36-year-old currently remains a free agent.