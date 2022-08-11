RUMOR: Kevin Durant shut down a Kyrie Irving trade last season

The Brooklyn Nets still find themselves in a tough spot as Kevin Durant remains adamant about wanting a trade unless Joe Tsai fires both Steve Nash and Sean Marks. It’s unlikely that happens and considering the offers they’ve received for KD, there is also the chance he stays put into training camp. As for Kyrie Irving, the market for him is pretty quiet, with the Los Angeles Lakers the only team who have shown serious interest, but there’s been little traction.

Well, according to Ric Bucher of FS1, the Nets actually tried to move Kyrie mid-way through last season. But, Kevin Durant said no way:

“I’m told that they wanted to trade Kyrie midway through this past season, and Kevin Durant told them absolutely not. And they went along with it. Now, I’ve also been told while they’re still good friends, that maybe KD doesn’t value him quite the same way as a teammate. I’m not so sure about that.”

This is hearsay. We don’t truly know if this happened or not. However, it’s quite possible. Irving was a pain in the rear in 2021-22 because of his vaccination status which caused a boatload of drama. Luckily the rules changed and he was finally allowed to play, but that entire saga caused unwanted tension around the Nets squad.

With the way things are going, we could see Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving back in Brooklyn together. It wouldn’t be the worst scenario. Or, perhaps both stars will be gone by the time October rolls around. As of right now though, that remains a longshot.