It has been over a month now since reports emerged that Kevin Durant has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. Until today, however, no deal is imminent.

The Nets are asking for the sun and moon in any Durant trade. Aside from a plethora of picks and pick swaps, they are also reportedly seeking a superstar-caliber player and a young rising star in exchange for KD. Their massive asking price is the reason why they haven’t made a deal yet, and according Steve Bulpett of Heavy, it’s also the reason why an NBA official believes Brooklyn won’t be moving Durant.

“My bet is they don’t trade either one of them [Durant and Kyrie Irving,” the anonymous NBA exec explained. “Maybe Kyrie. I don’t see them trading Durant, because they’re not going to get back what they should. And I wouldn’t trade him either. The hell with it. He signed the deal. The hell with it, right?”

In the scenario that the Nets end up keeping Kevin Durant, the same exec noted that they don’t see the superstar scorer sitting out to force his way out. That’s not how KD operates, so they likelihood is he’ll opt to play instead.

“I don’t see KD being a hard line guy, either. If they can’t get a deal done, he’s just going to say, ‘[Expletive] it,’ and he’ll play — and he’ll play hard like he always does. I know KD, and he’s not going to sit out or anything like that. He’s not that kind of guy. There’s no way. He’s not going to do anything like that,” the exec added.

For what it’s worth, it has been rumored before that the Nets would try to work things out with Durant if they don’t find a trade that suit their taste. With the way things are looking, they could very well end up keeping Durant and see things through … at least in 2022-23.