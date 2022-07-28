The real reason Nets want Marcus Smart in Kevin Durant trade with Celtics

When the Brooklyn Nets reportedly refused the Boston Celtics’ offer for Kevin Durant, it was said they wanted Marcus Smart, a role player and more picks included in the package. Now, we know why.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Nets general manager Sean Marks “has long been a fan of Marcus Smart from afar,” which is why they wanted him in any deal instead of Derrick White. Scotto also noted that should the Celtics be willing to move the reigning Defensive Player of the Year along with Jaylen Brown, they wouldn’t need to include as much draft capital in their offer to the Nets.

Of course the Celtics will have some issues about making the deal. Smart is the heart and soul of the team, and aside from losing his leadership, their defense could also take a major hit.

Smart was also a big reason why the Celtics were able to reach the NBA Finals in 2022. It’s hard to see how Boston will be able to replace his production and the intangibles he provide should they make the push for Kevin Durant.

It remains to be seen if the Celtics will come up with a new offer for KD, but if Sean Marks and the Nets are firm on getting Smart as well, it might be difficult for both teams to reach a deal.

For now fans have to wait and see how things will pan out. Who knows, the Nets might lower their asking price if the market proves to be not as lucrative as they hoped.