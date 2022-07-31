There’s no denying that Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are caught in between a rock and a hard place right now. KD has already made it abundantly clear that he wants out, and the Nets have made the necessary moves to try and make this happen. However, Brooklyn hasn’t been very receptive with regard to the trade offers they have been getting for the former league MVP, which now points to the fact that Durant could actually remain with the Nets beyond this summer.

Obviously, this isn’t the best scenario for all parties involved. KD is a professional, and he’s going to play out his contract with the Nets if he doesn’t get traded. However, it’s also true that after everything that has gone down, the best-case scenario is that the Nets are able to find a trade partner for Durant. At this point, opposing teams are reportedly anticipating some sort of intervention from team owner Joe Tsai (via NBA insider Zach Lowe of ESPN):

The wild card has always been whether Joe Tsai, the Nets governor, would ever mandate his front office just do a deal: take 70 cents on the dollar, end the melodrama, move on. Rival suitors are hoping for that kind of intervention.

This makes sense. If Sean Marks and the front office won’t budge on their trade demands for Kevin Durant, then perhaps Tsai might force their hand into doing it. This would give the Nets no other choice but to take what’s on the table, and in the process, finally end this whole saga conclusively.