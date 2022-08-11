Rumor: The Kevin Durant conspiracy theory going around NBA after ultimatum to Nets, Joe Tsai

Trade me or fire them. That’s reportedly what superstar forward Kevin Durant told Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai in an ultimatum as trade talks for the two-time NBA Finals MVP seem to have dried up. It seemed like a superstar player simply expressing his frustration with the direction of the franchise while outlining the only scenario in which he would return to said franchise- sans Nash and Marks. But what if it was more than that?

What if it was a conspiracy? Cue the mysterious music, please. NBA insider Marc Stein has the details on the wild Durant trade conspiracy swirling around in rumors.

“There is a growing belief among rival teams that Durant knew when he issued that me-or-them ultimatum that Tsai had no intention of yielding to the request and firing Marks and Nash. One resultant theory that the Durant/Tsai meeting spawned is the idea KD has begun trying to manufacture as much behind-the-scenes discord as he can in hopes that it will lead the Nets to lower their asking price and trade him out of exasperation.”

Per Stein, rival teams believe that Kevin Durant knew Joe Tsai wouldn’t fire Steve Nash or Sean Marks when he made his ultimatum. Interesting.

Here’s the theory. Durant wants to sow as much discord as possible within the Nets organization so that they eventually cave and lower their asking price in trade talks.

That is quite the team-ruining plot. But is it really so far-fetched? I mean, Kevin Durant was just spending time with James Harden. Ok, that was a joke guys.

In all seriousness, if Durant truly was trying to sabotage the Nets with his ultimatum, then things really are far worse in Brooklyn than everyone originally thought.