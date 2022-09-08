Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is twiddling his thumbs yet again, and he is back to bickering with his naysayers on social media. Caught with a burner account defending his own name back in 2017, Durant is done hiding behind the shadows, and this time he is arguing on his main account. The character development is real with KD.

Kevin Durant recently responded to a tweet by user “✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨” (DragonflyJonez) questioning why the discourse around the use of size advantage is different between Durant and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The user argued that Antetokounmpo’s paint dominance just gets brushed aside as “using his physical advantage”, while Durant shooting a midranger over a defender he’s five inches taller than is considered “real skill”.

Durant, minding his own business, is none too pleased with the unnecessary inclusion of his name in yet another pointless NBA Twitter discussion.

Kevin Durant will always clap back at someone, even if it's not directly at him 😂 pic.twitter.com/0CuMnMcoR4 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 8, 2022

One Twitter user was quick to respond to Durant, thinking that the 12-time All-Star and 2013-14 NBA Most Valuable Player is full of himself and is actively searching for people to beef with. Durant clapped back with a hilarious response, his dry sense of humor clearly indicative that he’s sick and tired of some random person besmirching his name.

I follow him lil bro, u good tho, u wasn’t aware before u woke up this morning n started tweeting me — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) September 8, 2022

While Durant is under no obligation to respond to these kinds of tweets, especially after he called the notorious social media platform as home for “nothing but haters”, his Twitter feed remains as a source of entertainment, especially with the NBA still in the dregs of the offseason.

Nevertheless, it is refreshing to see the human side of someone who is one of the best people in all of history to touch a basketball, and for our entertainment’s sake, let’s hope Kevin Durant never changes.