Kevin Durant starts his Monday with violence with savage dunk on another hater

Somebody on Twitter just learned that it’s all fun and games when calling out Kevin Durant online — until the Brooklyn Nets superstar hits back. Here’s a certain Michael Patrón, who grumbled about some of the average joe’s most coming daily issues in life while also mentioning Kevin Durant and alluding to the future Hall of Famer’s supposedly easy path taken in the NBA.

“Car wouldn’t start this morning, get to work late and our internet is down. Lol. I love this shit. Unlike @KDTrey5 I actually enjoy taking the hardest road…it’s basically just problem solving practice.”

If Patrón thought that Kevin Durant wouldn’t notice his tweet, then he must have been in shock when he actually did.

U enjoy having a shitty car and getting to work and not being able to connect to the internet? https://t.co/cPUf9Zfr6W — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 8, 2022

Whether Michael Patron made a sensible analogy of sorts or not, what’s clear here is that he just got absolutely owned by Durant all because his tweet backfired on him. However, it appears that Patron isn’t taking Durant’s response hard, as you can see in the follow-up tweets he made after the fire he started to spread on Twitter.

Well, didn't expect this to take off. Anyways…here are my thoughts on it…

1. From the hundreds of comments, no one told me to klLL myself so that is good.

2. Only one person dmed me and they were cool.

3. Most common insults were…. https://t.co/SeRiBCfvzJ — Michael Patrón (@michaelpatron0) August 8, 2022

People should know by now that Kevin Durant can do this all day. Patron has a bit of a following (close to 11,000 Twitter followers) and Durant has 20.3 million, so it was really just a matter of time before this virtual dunk by KD would explode — on Patron’s face.

When you come at Durant on Twitter, you best not miss.