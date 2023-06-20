Much of the conversation surrounding the Brooklyn Nets' offseason plans has centered on a blockbuster trade for Damian Lillard. Brooklyn's need for offensive production was glaring during a first-round sweep against the Philadelphia 76ers, and the team has no shortage of connections to Lillard, who sat courtside for Game 3 of the series and shares a close friendship with Mikal Bridges.

However, with the Miami Heat looming as competition in potential negotiations, the price for Lillard's services may exceed what makes sense for a Nets team several moves away from contention. In such a scenario, Brooklyn will look for backup plans at point guard, and Memphis' Tyus Jones could be a logical target.

The Memphis Grizzlies are exploring trade options for the 27-year-old with hopes of bolstering their wing depth, according to Yahoo Sports.

“One of the more interesting names on the trade market is Memphis point guard Tyus Jones,” Jake Fischer wrote. “The Duke product has emerged as one of, if not the top reserve floor generals in the league, providing the Grizzlies with starter-level production whenever Memphis All-Star Ja Morant has been unavailable during their shared Grizzlies tenure.”

“Jones could prove to be a valuable piece for Memphis after Morant was handed a 25-game suspension for what the NBA labeled conduct detrimental to the league. The Grizzlies, however, are exploring trade opportunities to help Jones land a full-time starting position elsewhere, league sources told Yahoo Sports, while Memphis has prioritized upgrading the team’s wing depth.”

Jones turned in the best season of his career in 2022-23, averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 assists per game on 44/37/80 shooting splits. The Duke product flashed starting point guard potential during 20 games with Ja Morant sidelined, averaging 16.8 points, 8.2 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 steals on 50/39/77 splits. Jones ranked 20th in the NBA last season with 10.1 assists per 100 possessions and would offer a much-needed influx of playmaking alongside Bridges, Cam Johnson and Nic Claxton.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Tyus Jones with a career night! #BigMemphis 🔥 28 points *career-high*

🔥 10 dimes

🔥 2 steals pic.twitter.com/0uQ8vsUa4W — NBA (@NBA) December 6, 2022

With a wing rotation that includes Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale and Joe Harris, league executives expect the Nets to cash in on some of their depth this summer. Brooklyn turned down two first-round picks for Finney-Smith at the trade deadline and could've landed another for O'Neale, according to HoopsHype. Both are logical candidates to be moved this summer.

O'Neale is coming off the best season of his career after the Nets acquired him for a late first-round pick, averaging 8.8 points and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 38.9 percent from three, all career highs. The 29-year-old was one of Brooklyn's top clutch performers, shooting 10-of-20 from the field and 8-of-16 from three in crunch time (final five minutes of games within five points).

While Finney-Smith struggled after joining Brooklyn at the deadline, the 30-year-old has steadily raised his stock in recent seasons through his hard-nosed defense and three-point shooting. Either player would make sense for a Memphis team searching for wing reinforcements following Dillon Brooks' departure.

Jones is entering the final year of his contract at $14 million. Finney-Smith is set to make $28 million over the next two seasons before a $15 player option in 2025-26, while O'Neale is entering the final year of his deal at $9.5 million.