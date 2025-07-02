The Dallas Wings agreed to a contract with forward Liatu King on Wednesday, the team announced. The Wings recently traded forward NaLyssa Smith to the Las Vegas Aces, a move that opened up a spot on the roster. Following the trade, Wings general manager Curt Miller said Dallas would sign a player before Thursday's game against the Phoenix Mercury. Sure enough, the team agreed to a deal with King on Wednesday.

King, 23, was selected with the No. 28 overall pick out of Notre Dame by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2025 WNBA Draft. She displayed signs of potential at Notre Dame, leading to the WNBA Draft selection.

King ultimately appeared in 12 games with the Sparks in 2025. She averaged 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per outing while recording 10 minutes per contest.

At the college basketball level, King spent four seasons at Pittsburgh before spending her final campaign in college with Notre Dame. She averaged 11.5 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.0 steals per outing during the 2024-25 campaign. She also shot 56.3 percent from the field in her final college basketball season.

Liatu King's fit with the Wings

The Wings needed another player who can help out at the small forward position. Dallas suddenly has plenty of center depth with Li Yueru, Teaira McCowan and Luisa Geiselsoder all available, but the wing positions have uncertainty with Arike Ogunbowale, DiJonai Carrington and Maddy Siegrist all dealing with injuries.

King should be a good fit for Dallas' current situation. She will provide necessary depth. On Wednesday, the Wings only had six available players at practice, so there is no question that they need all of the help they can get at the moment.

Dallas will host Phoenix on Thursday night in Arlington, TX, Tip-off is scheduled for 8 PM EST as Liatu King prepares to make her debut with the Dallas Wings.