The Nets have one standard roster spot to fill following a busy start to the offseason. Brooklyn shifted towards youth by trading aging shooters in Joe Harris, Patty Mills and Seth Curry and signing Dennis Smith Jr., Lonnie Walker IV and Darius Bazley. The team also welcomed two of the youngest prospects in franchise history, selecting 18-year-olds Noah Clowney and Dariq Whitehead.

Initially overlooked in that equation was second-round pick Jalen Wilson. The 51st overall pick signed a two-way deal with Brooklyn after averaging 20.1 points and 8.3 rebounds for Kansas in 2021-22 on his way to a Big-12 Player of the Year selection.

The former Jayhawk's Summer League performance could lead the Nets to reevaluate his contract status. Wilson looked like Brooklyn's most NBA-ready player in Vegas, averaging 17.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game. His three-point shooting, a main criticism of his game entering the draft, was superb at 45.8 percent (11-of-24) on 4.8 attempts per game.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He stood out equally defensively, using his length and quick feet to challenge guards on the perimeter and cover big men on switches down low. Wilson's length and motor on the glass (3.0 offensive boards per game) could go a long way for a Nets team that ranked 28th in rebounding last season.

With the majority of the league's young free agents signed, the Nets are limited in their options to fill the 15th roster spot. Could Wilson's standout performance earn him a standard contract?

That remains to be seen, but such a move could be a low-risk, high-reward gamble for Brooklyn, who would be able to lock down the 22-year-old at a low number for the foreseeable future.