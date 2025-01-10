ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Brooklyn Nets and the Denver Nuggets on Friday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Nets-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Brooklyn Nets (13-24) face the Denver Nuggets (21-15) on Friday at Ball Arena in Denver. The Nuggets, averaging 120.5 points per game (3rd in the NBA), are heavy favorites, especially with Nikola Jokic potentially returning. Brooklyn, ranked 26th in scoring, struggles offensively and has lost three straight games. Denver has won four consecutive matchups against the Nets, including a 144-139 overtime thriller in October. Key players include Jokic (31.5 PPG, 13 RPG) and Noah Clowney (9.4 PPG). Injuries to Cam Thomas and Aaron Gordon could impact both teams.

Here are the Nets-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Nets-Nuggets Odds

Brooklyn Nets: +14.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +750

Denver Nuggets: -14.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How To Watch Nets vs. Nuggets

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: Altitude, YES Network, NBA League Pass

Why the Nets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Brooklyn Nets have a tough challenge ahead as they face the Denver Nuggets on Friday, but there are reasons to believe they can pull off an upset. Despite being shorthanded in recent games, the Nets have shown resilience and flashes of brilliance from their young core. Noah Clowney is emerging as a key player, coming off a career-high 29-point performance against Detroit. His improved shooting and versatility could be pivotal against Denver’s frontcourt. Additionally, Brooklyn’s scrappy defense and ability to adapt under coach Jordi Fernandez may disrupt the Nuggets’ rhythm.

Denver’s high-powered offense led by Nikola Jokic is formidable, but the Nets can exploit potential vulnerabilities. The Nuggets have occasionally struggled against athletic and energetic teams, and Brooklyn’s younger players, like Clowney and Nic Claxton, can bring that intensity. If the Nets can control the pace, limit turnovers, and capitalize on transition opportunities, they could surprise Denver. With nothing to lose and a focus on development, Brooklyn’s underdog mentality might just fuel an inspired performance.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are poised to secure a victory against the Brooklyn Nets in their upcoming matchup on Friday at Ball Arena. Despite recent injury concerns, the Nuggets' offensive prowess and home-court advantage give them a significant edge. Denver's offense, ranked 3rd in the NBA with 120.5 points per game, has been a force to be reckoned with this season. The potential return of Nikola Jokic, who has been questionable in recent games, could be the decisive factor. Jokic's impact on the team is undeniable – with him on the court, the Nuggets boast the best offensive rating in NBA history at 125.8. His recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular, with back-to-back games of over 45 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists.

The Nets, on the other hand, have been struggling, losing their last three games and ranking 26th in scoring. Brooklyn's defensive woes may be exploited by Denver's high-powered offense, especially if Jokic is cleared to play. The Nuggets have dominated recent head-to-head matchups, winning six of the last seven meetings against the Nets. Furthermore, Denver's supporting cast, including Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., has shown they can step up when needed, as evidenced by their recent 126-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers without Jokic. With the Nuggets' strong home record of 10-6 and the Nets' road struggles, Denver is well-positioned to extend their winning streak against Brooklyn and solidify their standing in the competitive Western Conference.

Final Nets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets (-14.5) host the Brooklyn Nets (+14.5) at Ball Arena on Friday in what promises to be an intriguing matchup despite the significant point spread. Denver, currently fourth in the Western Conference with a 21-15 record, is coming off a strong 126-103 victory over the Clippers. The Nuggets' high-powered offense, averaging 120.5 points per game (3rd in the NBA), will be a formidable challenge for the struggling Nets. Brooklyn, sitting 12th in the Eastern Conference at 13-24, is on a three-game losing streak and faces an uphill battle. However, recent history suggests the Nets might keep it closer than expected. In 12 of their last 14 head-to-head matches, Brooklyn has not lost by more than 12 points.

The key factor in this game could be Nikola Jokic's availability. Listed as day-to-day with illness, Jokic's absence would significantly impact Denver's performance. Without their MVP candidate, who's averaging a triple-double with 31.5 points, 13 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game, the Nuggets may struggle to cover the large spread. Brooklyn's young core, led by Nic Claxton and emerging talent Noah Clowney, will need to step up to keep pace with Denver's depth. The Nets' ability to control the tempo and limit turnovers will be crucial in staying competitive. While Denver is favored to win, covering a 14-point spread might be challenging, especially if Jokic sits out. Expect a closer game than the spread suggests, with the Nuggets likely winning but the Nets potentially beating the spread.

Final Nets-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Brooklyn Nets +14.5 (-106), Over 225 (-110)