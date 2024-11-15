Nevada football, which is on a bye after a tough 28-21 loss to Boise State, will be without a key defender indefinitely. Wolf Pack defensive back Keyshawn Cobb, a senior from Warner Robins, Georgia, was arrested by the Washoe County Sherriff's Office on Thursday morning and remained in custody through Friday, per Chris Murray of Nevada Sports Net.

Cobb was charged with three counts: conspire to possess more than 1 ounce of marijuana, possession of more than 1 ounce and less than 50 pounds of marijuana and conspire to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act on a first offense. The latter two charges are felonies, and the first is a misdemeanor.

Nevada football released a statement stating Cobb had been suspended.

“Nevada Athletics is aware of this situation, and is working to gather more information at this time,” the Wolf Pack told NSN. “Keyshawn Cobb has been indefinitely suspended from the Nevada Football team.”

Cobb is the second player from the Wolf Pack to be arrested on felony drug charges this season.

The 5-foot-11 safety appeared in every game for Nevada football this season. He collected 27 total tackles with one sack, one interception and three passes defended.

The 3-8 Wolf Pack have two games left on their regular season schedule. They close out the year with games against Air Force and on the road verus UNLV. With an 0-5 record in conference play, Nevada football is last in the Mountain West Conference standings.

Nevada football struggling to rebuild after Jay Norvell era

This is the first season for head coach Jeff Choate. The Wolf Pack enjoyed a lot of success during the long tenure of Chris Ault, the creator of the Pistol offense. He departed after the 2012 season and since then, the Wolf Pack have had more down years than up. However during Norvell's stretch from 2017 to 2021, Nevada was able to better compete in the MWC. Norvell moved on to Colorado State, leaving Nevada football to struggle in the wake of his departure.

Nevada finished 2-10 in 2022 and 2023. The Wolf Pack have only won two conference games since 2022.

Choate arrived in Nevada after coaching the Texas Longhorns for the last three seasons. He was also the head coach at Montana State from 2016 to 2020.