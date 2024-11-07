ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Nevada-Boise State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Nevada-Boise State.

The Heisman Trophy candidacy of Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty is a hot topic in college football circles right now. The general consensus about the 2024 Heisman race is that Travis Hunter of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami are the top two favorites to win the award. Where the discussion becomes more complicated is in the debate about the third and fourth contenders. Some will say that Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders should be right behind Hunter and Ward. Others think Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel should be in that position behind the top two. Many others will say that Jeanty has to be No. 3 in the Heisman race and a clear-cut Heisman finalist who will join Hunter and Ward in New York in December.

It is a point of contention that the Heisman Trust often allows just three or four finalists to New York for the award ceremony instead of having an expanded pool of finalists. That's another discussion for another day, but it reinforces the point that in many cases, the fifth-place finisher in Heisman voting is not allowed to be part of the award ceremony as a finalist. It is often the top three or four who get the stage, and no one else. For this reason, where one ranks the No. 3 through No. 5 players in the Heisman competition is really important. Getting No. 3 will definitely mean a plane ticket to New York. Getting No. 5 could mean exclusion from the award ceremony. Getting No. 4 could break either way. Purely as a matter of Heisman Trophy analysis, Jeanty needs to work his way up to No. 3 on the board so that he secures a spot in the Heisman ceremony. That is something to watch for when Boise State faces Nevada.

From a team perspective, Boise State is now front and center in the battle with unbeaten Army for the Group of Five championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff. Army has to play Notre Dame later this month, so if the Black Knights lose to the Fighting Irish and Boise State can win out to finish 12-1, the Broncos should be Group of Five champions, earning them a playoff berth. There is so much to play for if you are Ashton Jeanty or any of the other Boise State Broncos right now.

Here are the Nevada-Boise State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Nevada-Boise State Odds

Nevada: +24.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1100

Boise State: -24.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -2500

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How to Watch Nevada vs Boise State

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Nevada Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Boise State Broncos are a good team, but they did not play their best football in a win over UNLV a few weeks ago. They gave up 24 points to a not-very-good San Diego State offense last week. They will win this game, but they might not win it by the 25 points they need in order to cover the spread.

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State beat San Diego State by 32 last week. San Diego State is relatively as good as Nevada. There is not a whole lot of separation in a two-team comparison. BSU should be able to beat Nevada by at least 32 points if not more.

Final Nevada-Boise State Prediction & Pick

We think Boise State will dominate from start to finish and will run away with this one. Take Boise State.

Final Nevada-Boise State Prediction & Pick: Boise State -24.5