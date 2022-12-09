By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

A new VR co-op experience will let you become one of the Ghostbusters in the newly-announced Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord.

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and nDreams are bringing us a new gaming experience in the VR Space, allowing us to bust ghosts in first person with Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord. The game will be coming out on the Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR 2 in 2023.

In the trailer, catch a glimpse of what it’s like to track with the trusty PKE meter, blast ghosts with the proton wand, and use traps against an all-new cast of malevolent ghosts led by the larger-than-life Ghost Lord – all within immersive virtual reality. Start the next Ghostbusters HQ in San Francisco and gear up, solo or team with up to three friends in the hotly anticipated cooperative VR game coming to Meta Quest 2 and PlayStation VR2 in 2023.

“With today’s trailer, we’re giving the very first look at what awaits our future Ghostbuster recruits before they step into the boilersuit and take part in the most immersive Ghostbusting game to date,” says Sony Pictures Entertainment Senior Vice President for Virtual Reality Jake Zim. “Only in VR can players truly feel what it’s like to cause chaos with the proton wand while working together with teammates to avoid pesky Mini-Pufts, blast frightful ghosts, and save the city.”

Ghostbusters is getting a really good resurgence recently, and even though Ghostbusters: Spirit Unleashed didn’t really garner much attention and didn’t review well, we’re still optimistic about the future of Ghostbusters game and this one in particular. It would be cool to VR out with friends or matchmake with strangers and capture ghosts in first-person VR.