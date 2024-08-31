A documentary highlighting the life of Olympic gold medalist Edwin Moses is set to debut at his alma mater, Morehouse College, this September.Moses combined science and athleticism to become the world’s greatest hurdler in the 1980s. The documentary will debut on September 21 at the Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival.

The title of the documentary is “MOSES-13 Steps.” This refers to the number of steps he took between hurdles, when at the time most hurdlers took 14. With a master’s in physics, Moses applied science to figure out how to extend his stride and save a step, which allowed him to cut seconds off his 400-meter hurdle time. That also required learning how to leap with a different foot, which in the track’s most technical discipline is no easy task.

The documentary shows archived footage and interviews of Moses’ life from childhood to his successful career, including an unprecedented 122-race winning streak. Moses fought for higher appearance fees for himself and other track stars by using his name. Moses went on to become the head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and a vocal opponent of the Olympic movement’s drug-fighting tactics.

“This film delves into the life of the Olympic 400-meter hurdles champion Edwin Moses. On the track, no one could match him for a decade. Off the track, he left an even greater legacy,” said one of the film’s producers, actor Morgan Freeman.

Moses is a native of Dayton, Ohio. He attended Morehouse on an academic scholarship. He majored in physics and industrial engineering while competing on the school’s track team. Before 1976, Moses had only ever run one 400-meter hurdles race but eventually found major success in the event. That same year, he competed in the 1976 Summer Olympics in Montreal. He set a world record of 47.63 seconds, winning a gold medal. He went on to win his second gold medal during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and took home the bronze medal during the 1988 Olympics in Seoul.

In 1994, Moses received his master’s from Pepperdine and was inducted into the U.S. Track and Field Hall of Fame. Since 1997, he has been president of the International Amateur Athletic Association.

Moses currently serves as global chair of the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation. He is also the emeritus chair of the board of USADA in addition to being the head of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.