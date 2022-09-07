New God of War Ragnarok realm teased in latest trailer

When God of War was released back in 2018, players were introduced to the Nine Realms. Players were able to explore six of those realms, with the last three inaccessible to players. With the latest trailer for God of War: Ragnarok, we finally have a glimpse of one of those three realms, Svartalfheim.

God of War Ragnarok new realm

In the preview video by Game Informer, we can see gameplay of Kratos and Atreus exploring the Dwarven realm of Svartalfheim. In the video, Kratos is paddling a boat in the realm’s waterways. Traveling by boat seems to be the most common mode of transportation in this realm. However, the video mentioned that other modes of transportation could be available to the player. As Scartalfheim is the realm of Dwarves, it should come as no surprise that Dwarven constructs litter the land. Water wheels, bridges, and heavy machinery are commonplace in this realm. Although not as advanced as ours, their technology is still leaps and bounds above the other realms, and it shows.

In his travels through this realm. Kratos can use the constructs to his advantage. He can use the water wheels to open gates, giving him access to more locations. We can also see the different ways that Kratos can use his newfound elemental powers to traverse the land. Using the Leviathan Axe’s ice powers, Kratos can freeze geysers that prevent him from progressing. He can also use the Blades of Chaos to destroy some of the machinery, which could help open up new areas.

Svartalfheim also has various cities that the player will be able to explore. Although big cities were not in the video, we are able to see small villages, and some Dwarves as well. Other than these cities, Svartalfheim is also home to huge mountains, some even having carved monuments into them.

God of War Ragnarok other realms

Other than Svartalfheim, the players will also be able to explore Vanaheim and Asgard. Vanaheim is home to the Vanir gods, described to have large gardens and fields, most of which were ravaged by the war between Vanir and Aesir gods. Asgard, the home of the Aesir gods, is where the Viking heaven, Valhalla, is located. Players can look forward to exploring these realms once the game is out.

God of War: Ragnarok will release on November 9, 2022. For details on the release, click here.