Nike is continuing to pay tribute to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant by keeping his legacy alive through the constant re-releases of some of his most memorable sneaker models. Just in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Nike will bring back Kobe Bryant's famed Nike Kobe 4 'Gold Medal' to honor the 2008's "Redeem Team" gold medal in Beijing.

In the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, the United States put together a roster full of the NBA's top talent at the time to bring back gold and basketball dominance back to America. Kobe Bryant, the team's captain, lead a squad highlighted by LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Dwyane Wade, Dwight Howard, and many other All-Star NBA players. Team USA crushed the competition and went 8-0 en route to their gold medal victory.

Shortly after in 2009, Nike released the Nike Kobe 4 in a ‘Gold Medal' colorway to honor Team USA and Captain Bryant's achievement. The gold-draped sneakers were a massive hit and have since grown into rarity since their initial release. 15 years later, fans will have another chance to grab this coveted Kobe Bryant sneaker.

The Nike Kobe 4 “Gold Medal” returns in Fall 2024 🥇🔥 pic.twitter.com/p8IPZPmLph — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 21, 2023

Nike Kobe 4 Protro ‘Gold Medal'

The Nike Kobe 4 has grown in popularity over the years and continues to be a go-to option for many players in the league today. Equipped with Nike's Flywire technology, the shoe features red, white, and blue hits on detailing in the swooshes outsole. The color combo extends through the tongue, laces, as well as through the sockliner. The hallmark feature is the metallic gold on the uppers, giving these a true Olympic feel. Kobe Bryant's signature is seen on the outer heel and his Team USA #10 is seen on the back of both shoes. The attention to detail in these is awesome and owning a pair would mean owning a piece of basketball history.

While no official release date has been announced by Nike, reliable sneaker source zSneakerheadz has teased that these will arrive sometime in Fall 2024. We've seen previous Kobe drops available on Nike SNKRS app and if these follow typical pricing, should be available in the ballpark of $180 retail.

What do you think of these coming back for the first time? We might need a pair…