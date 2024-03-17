New Mexico basketball player Jaelen House has one proud father. House's dad Eddie House went viral after he enthusiastically celebrated his son's play in the Mountain West Conference basketball tournament championship. Eddie House shouted and raised his hands in the air as his son Jaelen made a big bucket for the Lobos in the game.
"THAT'S MY MOTHERF*CKING SON! THAT'S MY MOTHERF*CKING BOY!" – Former NBAer Eddie House enjoying his son Jaelen's big buckets for New Mexico in the MWC Championship. 🏀🏆 pic.twitter.com/62tQsSjYzC
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 17, 2024
New Mexico basketball defeated San Diego State 68-61 in the championship game for the MWC. Jaelen House finished with 28 points and five rebounds to lift the Lobos to the NCAA Tournament.
KING JAMES REACTS
I love that!!! So 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/3CoHMoSE2x
— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2024
The incredible moment between father and son got the attention of NBA All-Star LeBron James, who shared the moment on social media. James' son Bronny plays for USC this season.
“I love that!” James said, reacting to Eddie House's antics. Eddie House played in the NBA from 2000-2011 with several franchises. He won an NBA championship in 2008 as a member of the Boston Celtics. He finished his pro career with more than 5,000 total points and 1,000 rebounds.
New Mexico basketball has quite the contingent of NBA legacy players on its roster. The Lobos not only have Eddie House's son, but Jamal Mashburn Jr. is also a member of the team. The college basketball ranks have seen several legacy players move through the ranks in recent years, including the sons of Tim Hardaway, Scottie Pippen and LeBron James.
New Mexico basketball is headed to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. The team will find out its destination and matchup on Sunday during the Selection Show. Eddie House will surely keep cheering on his son from the stands when the Lobos play again.