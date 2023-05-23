A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The New Mexico State basketball program recently got linked to a massive controversy after former player Mike Peake was involved in a fatal shooting at a rival’s campus. It has now been revealed, however, that Peake will not be charged for his involvement in the incident after it was determined that he was acting in self-defense.

In November last year, 19-year-old Brandon Travis of New Mexico University was shot and killed inside the campus. According to reports, Travis and two other students assaulted Peake using a baseball bat in a dormitory parking lot on UNM’s Albuquerque campus. This was after Peake was allegedly lured by female students to the campus just before the Aggies took on their rivals Lobos. Once he was on campus, Travis and his two companions jumped Peake, supposedly in connection to a fight that happened in Las Cruces in October.

CCTV footage from the scene showed how Peake and Travis exchanged gunfire during the incident. Peake got shot in the leg, while Travis, unfortunately, died on the scene after getting shot multiple times.

Because of the circumstances of the incident, Peake has been cleared of any charges. In an official statement that was released by the Bernalillo District Attorney’s Office, it is said that “the decision to not charge Mike Peake was made by the prior administration based on all the facts and evidence presented to them. Nothing has changed, so we’re honoring that decision.”

“It was determined Peake acted in self-defense,” the statement read (h/t ESPN).

At the moment, the New Mexico State basketball program remains indefinitely suspended. The decision was made by the school after details emerged of a separate incident wherein players were caught hazing other players as part of their initiation rights.