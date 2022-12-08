By Jesse Cinquini · 2 min read

In the early morning of November 19, New Mexico State Aggies forward Mike Peake got into a deadly shootout with a University of New Mexico student at UNM’s main campus. Several UNM students were reportedly trying to fight Peake due to an incident that occurred during a football game between NMS and UNM back in October.

The confrontation turned deadly when Peake allegedly had a gun pointed at him, and another man hit him in the legs with a baseball bat shortly after. Peake then sprinted away from his attackers, pulled out his gun, and exchanged gunfire with 19-year-old Brandon Travis. Travis was hit and killed in the ensuing shootout. Peake was hit as well but is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing several surgeries. He won’t be playing for New Mexico State anytime soon, though, as the team has suspended him indefinitely.

Almost a month following the tragic shootout, footage capturing the horrific moments has finally been released to the public. Giuli Frendak of KOB 4 posted the following footage on Twitter:

ICYMI: #New surveillance video from @NMStatePolice shows last month's deadly shootout between suspended #NMSU basketball player Mike Peake and 19 y/o #UNM student Brandon Travis. Investigators released more, including interviews with coaches, and the search for the gun involved. pic.twitter.com/hFLS29wfJc — Giuli Frendak (@gfrendakKOB) December 7, 2022

Mike Peake, 21, started two games for the Aggies this season and averaged 9.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals. Before transferring to New Mexico State for the 2021-22 campaign, Peake spent one season with the Georgia Bulldogs and another with the Austin Peay Governors.

It goes without saying that Peake’s collegiate basketball career is now in jeopardy. Only time will tell if the Aggies will end up lifting his suspension in the coming months. But New Mexico State fans shouldn’t count on seeing Peake return this season.