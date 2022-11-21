Published November 21, 2022

By James Kay · 2 min read

College sports went through its second tragedy involving gun violence this past week when New Mexico State junior forward Mike Peake was a part of a fight that ended with him being shot and him killing another student. According to police reports, Peake was lured to University of New Mexico’s campus by four of its students before the altercation took place.

Peake was initially shot by 19-year-old Brandon Travis, a student at New Mexico, before he used his own gun to shoot fatally shoot Travis, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

“Through investigation, agents later learned that Travis had conspired with a 17-year-old female and two of Travis’s male friends, all UNM students, to lure the 21-year-old victim to UNM campus and assault him,” the New Mexico State police statement said.

New Mexico State’s game scheduled game vs. New Mexico was postponed after details about the shooting were released. According to the school, Peake is in stable condition after being shot.

“Some of our athletics personnel stayed behind in Albuquerque to be with our student athlete,” New Mexico State University Chancellor Dan E. Arvizu said in a letter to members of the community. “NMSU personnel have been in contact with investigators and have been cooperating with law enforcement throughout.”

According to USA Today, the New Mexico police stopped the bus the Aggies were on but didn’t detain anyone.